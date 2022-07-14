Taapsee Pannu has come a long way in her journey. She has made her niche without any backing, from being called bad luck for the industry to becoming the leading lady her journey is remarkable. Taapsee will be seen next in Shabaash Mithu where she plays the character of real-life cricket inspiration Mithila Raj and the trailer of the film is spell bounding. Taapsee Pannu seems to have done justice and how. While in her interaction she has often spoken about Bollywood being biased over a lot of topics from pay parity to nepotism and more. Also Read - Emergency First Look: Kangana Ranaut flawlessly turns into former PM Indira Gandhi; impressed netizens say, 'same to same'

Taapsee Pannu slams gender bias in the industry once again Also Read - Acharya: Did Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi pay Rs 20 crore from their pockets to make up for the box office loss? Here's what we know

And now in her recent interaction, she spoke about gender bias in the industry where she recalled how the female actors are easily replaced while the filmmakers and producers wait for male actors for years. Talking about surviving amid gender bias as a female actor she said, " I realised that the root cause of all these problems that you face as a female actor is because you are easily replaceable. Eventually, everybody is replaceable and we’re going to walk through it, but the ease with which a female actor is replaced is very different from how directors and producers wait for years for a male actor or write scripts for them. If that changes, things will change. So when I started Hindi films, I decided not to repeat those mistakes, and try to be someone people would want to do a certain role, who people would want to walk into the theatre for." Also Read - When Katrina Kaif got extremely angry with Ranbir Kapoor for his disrespectful behaviour against her

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu's gamechanger was 'Baby' which starred in the lead role. Taapsee was seen only for 10 minutes in the film and she kept the audience gripped with her performance since then there is no looking back for her. She did films like Saandh Ki Aankh, Haseen Diluruba and proved her mettle with every film. And now the audience has an eye on Shabaash Mithu.