Shabana Azmi took home the award for the Best Supporting Actress in the 2024 Filmfare Awards. She won it for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the movie, she played the role of Jamini, an artiste who finds love in Kamal (Dharmendra) while being married to another man. Those who saw the film were shocked to see the scene where Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi kiss each other as they meet in old age. The sequence left audiences whistling in theatres. Shabana Azmi spoke about it on the red carpet of the awards. The veteran disclosed how much Tabu teased her about it. Also Read - Javed Akhtar gets irritated after paps yell while asking him to pose during birthday dinner; tells them 'Shor mat karo' [Watch]

Shabana Azmi shares Tabu's mischievous banter on the epic kiss

The actress said that Tabu who is her niece is a real 'Shaitaan'. It seems the Khufiya actress told Shabana Azmi that her one kiss has shaken up the entire industry. She said now other veteran actresses will also agree to do films only if there is a kiss in them. She said that it was the conviction of Karan Johar that made the scene turn out the way it is. Shabana Azmi said her fave scene was the one where Alia Bhatt confronts her on having an extramarital affair. Alia and she have a showdown when she discovers about Kamal and her dalliance on how she betrayed their grandfather. Shabana Azmi also did a great job in the film Ghoomar. Also Read - Dharmendra compares his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi to Rajveer Deol-Paloma's kiss in Dono

Tabu is the daughter of Jamal Hashmi and Rizwana. Shabana Azmi is the sister of Jamal so Tabu is closely related to her. Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her win got mixed responses from the audience.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was one of the successful romcoms for Bollywood after a long time. Fans felt hurt that Ranveer Singh missed out the Best Actor for his work as Rocky Randhawa.