Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is currently relishing the acclaim received for her recent release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While her exceptional acting has garnered attention, a particular kiss scene with Dharmendra in the film has also stirred conversations. However, amidst the praise, Shabana Azmi encountered an unwelcome incident on August 22. She took to her social media to alert her fans and followers that an individual had attempted to impersonate her through messages. The 72-year-old actress promptly filed a police complaint regarding these phishing attempts under her name and shared the message on Twitter.

The actress wrote, "NOTICE... It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates, have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly "phishing" attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger. Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint. As of now the two numbers from which these messages have been reported are +66987577041 and +998917811675. Thank you."

Regarding the notable kiss scene in RRKPK, Shabana Azmi shared with PTI, "I think the maximum comments that I'm getting are like, 'Oh wow, we would have never imagined you in this kind of role, and you carry it out with such grace.' Grace is the word that comes up often. You're not prepared for it in any way at all... But I am like 'Why is this so surprising'... An actor who has a strong woman image, why is it not possible that she can also be a romantic person?"

In addition to her film endeavours, it has come to light that Shabana Azmi will continue to lead Netflix India's Dabba Cartel. She is set to take centre stage in the show, alongside actress Shalini Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Both actresses will portray two of the five housewives steering a high-stakes secret cartel in this gripping women-led crime drama.