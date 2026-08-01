Shagun Sharma ACCUSES Gaurav Khanna of BULLYING her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Set

Read ahead to know all about actress Shagun Sharma accusing Gaurav Khanna of bullying her during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Discover Shagun's side of the story here.

Shagun Sharma ACCUSES Gaurav Khanna of BULLYING her on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Set

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2-star actress Shagun Sharma recently spoke about her bad experience with Gaurav Khanna. The TV actress and Gaurav were shooting together for the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. In an exclusive interview with Filmygyan, Shagun took a dig at Gaurav Khanna. She went on to claim that he "bullied" her on the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Gaurav Khanna has been making headlines quite frequently these days. From his wife Aknsksha Chamola announcing their divorce to now Shagun calling him a bully, it is not a good time to be Gaurav Khanna. Let’s dive in to know all about actress Shagun Sharma accusing Gaurav Khanna of bullying her during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 below.

Shagun Sharma bullied by Gaurav Khanna on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

It all started when the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress was asked about which contestant she would not like to meet after the show. Without any hesitation, Shagun named Gaurav. In the interview with Filmygyan, Shagun said, “I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet."

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When asked if there was any specific reason behind Shagun naming Gaurav for this question, she said its because of what happened during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shoot. Shagun replied, "He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai."

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 further elaborated on the situation, explaining what went down between them. Shagun said, “Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant further alleges how Gaurav would often make remarks such as, "Ye to chor deti hai," "She is weak," and "Don't do this," among other mean, demotivating comments.

Shagun further claimed that Gaurav's behaviour eventually became "thode mean way mein." She was also quick to add how she believes people don’t necessarily reflect their real personality in such shows. She went on to say, "I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara hai,". Shagun concluded by saying that she understands how the pressure of a reality show can often bring out a different side of contestants.

Gaurav Khanna is yet to comment on this matter.

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