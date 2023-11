Yesterday was Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. King Khan kept his special day all busy as he treated his fans one after the other. He first released Jawan on Netflix and then shared Dunki Drop 1. He also attended an event held to meet and greet his fans. Of course he showed up at the balcony of his home Mannat to greet all the fans gathered outside. Later, supposedly a party was held to celebrate his 58th birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared some pictures on social media stating that she and her girl gang are ready to celebrate the Badshah of Bollywood. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 8: Bobby Deol drops an exciting deet about his project with Aryan Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan glams up for Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Insta stories to share some pictures featuring her, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora. All the ladies glammed up and dressed up to perfection to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a silk white tube dress by Brandon Maxwell that had a Cascade front. She teamed her dress with a diamond necklace that also had a huge ruby. Karisma Kapoor went all glimmer in a green sequence dress. Amrita Arora too was all about being bling. Their video and pics have gone viral on entertainment news. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan starrer will shatter all existing box office records; predicts astrologer [Exclusive]

Check out pictures posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan below :

Also Read - Dunki drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s first glimpse gets mixed reactions; netizens call it ‘Zero 2’

Trending Now

If reports are to be believed, this party was held not only to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday but his manager Pooja also turned 40 years old. Not many pictures from the party have made their way to the internet though.

Check out a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming new movie

The year 2023 has been a fantastic one for Shah Rukh Khan. His film Pathaan and Jawan did fabulously well at the box office. Both the films crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office with worldwide collection and helped Shah Rukh Khan regain his throne. Now, all eyes are on Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a comedy drama reportedly about illegal immigrants. The Dunki Drop 1 was shared yesterday and it is still trending on social media. SRK fans are quite happy to see King Khan back in a comedy role. Dunki is going to release on December 21, 2023. It will be clashing with Prabhas' Salaar.