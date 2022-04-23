For the past few days, there is a strong debate over Bollywood celebrities endorsing a pan-masala brand. It all started with joining and in an advertisement to promote elaichi by a pan-masala brand. It received heavy backlash and Akshay Kumar eventually stepped out of the deal. He took to his social media accounts to apologise to his fans and stated that he will never do the same again. He even pledged to donate the money he earned from the advertisement. Also Read - Raj Kundra's Squid Game like mask at airport gets hilarious reactions; netizens say, 'Urfi Javed ke saath Collab karna chahiye esko' – Watch Video

Now, the stars have once again come under the radar as an IAS officer has tweeted about the gutkha-stained Howrah bridge. An IAS officer named Awanish Sharan shared a picture of Howrah Bridge and wrote, "Kolkata Port Trust has said saliva laced with gutkha is corroding the iconic 70-year-old bridge. The Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutkha-chewers." He then tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and . Check out his tweets below: Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli to work with Alia Bhatt again? Here's what the filmmaker has to say

Kolkata Port Trust has said saliva laced with gutkha is corroding the iconic 70-year-old bridge. The Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutkha-chewers. @shahrukh_35 @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan Source: Google pic.twitter.com/sriVMIULig — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 21, 2022

While Akshay Kumar withdrew from the advertisment, Ajay Devgn defended his choice and said at an event, "It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Somethings are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold." Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor gets a SPECIAL welcome from the cast and crew after his marriage with Alia Bhatt [EXCLUSIVE]