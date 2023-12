The central Government has recently responded to a contempt petition and they issued notices to B-town actors including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. For the uninitiated, these actors got noticed for the gutka advertisements that they were part of. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more B-town celebs attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's Christmas themed birthday bash [View Pics]

On Friday there was yet another hearing, wherein the Government's counsel informed the court about the Supreme Court's The central government responded to a contempt petition by issuing notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn concerning their gutka company advertisements, as per PTI's report on Saturday.

During the Friday hearing, the government's counsel informed the court about the Supreme Court's consideration about the same case. The Supreme court suggested the dismissal of the ongoing petition. The court later scheduled the next hearing for May 9, 2024.

Moreover, the court even informed that Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company for showing him in the ads even after the termination of his contract with them. Earlier, Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan's bench had told the central government to address the petitioner's concerns. The petitioner later requested action against celebs and the gutka company.

Despite the petitioner's representation to the central Government no action was taken as per reports. Later, the High Court had issued yet another notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government regarding the same issue.