Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff under legal TROUBLE? FDA issues notice to actors for appearing in Vimal Elaichi ad

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff receive FDA notices over the 'Vimal Elaichi' ad, with the regulator questioning possible surrogate promotion of pan masala.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have come under the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) radar over their appearance in a ‘Vimal Elaichi’ advertisement, according to Free Press Journal. The regulator has questioned whether the campaign could amount to surrogate or indirect promotion of pan masala and tobacco products.

SRK, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff get 15 days to respond

The FDA has issued show-cause notices to the three actors, asking them to explain their association with the advertisement within 15 days. They have also been asked to submit documents detailing the checks and due diligence carried out before they agreed to endorse the product.

The regulator has directed the actors to stop participating in the advertisement and remove promotional material related to it from their official social media accounts, websites and other digital platforms under their control.

The notices seek details of the actors’ endorsement agreements, campaign briefs, payments, product information, advertising agencies and the company behind the brand. They have also been asked to specify where the advertisement was published or broadcast, including television channels, digital platforms and social media, as well as the duration of the campaign.

FDA raises questions over Vimal Elaichi ad

At the centre of the FDA’s concerns is whether Vimal Elaichi is being marketed as an independent product or is functioning as a brand extension for Vimal pan masala or tobacco products.

The regulator has specifically questioned the use of the ‘Vimal’ name, logo, presentation and overall brand identity. According to the notices, these elements could potentially create an association with pan masala in the minds of consumers.

When was the complaint filed?

Abhay Pandey, president of the All Foods and Drugs License Holders Association, said his organisation had complained to the FDA about the advertisement around one-and-a-half months ago.

“I am happy that the FDA has issued a notice against them,” Pandey said.

The FDA has also sought details of the due diligence carried out by the actors and their agencies before entering into the endorsement agreements. They have been asked to provide information about the product, the alleged brand extension, the advertising campaign and their commercial arrangements with the advertiser.

Actors have not been declared guilty

The notices do not mean that Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn or Tiger Shroff have been found guilty of any violation. The FDA has raised prima facie concerns and has given the actors an opportunity to respond, explain their involvement and submit relevant documents before any further action is considered.

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