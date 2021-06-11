Shah Rukh Khan all set to resume shooting for Pathan? Actor drops major hint

had begun shooting for his much-awaited and talked about film Pathan which also stars , , , and will feature a cameo by . However, due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19, the shooting had come to a halt. It was being reported that the makers of Pathan would be looking to resume shoot after getting a green signal from the Maharashtra Government post June 15. And Shah Rukh Khan has now dropped a major hint about Pathan's pending shoot. Also Read - Pathan, Tiger 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 more Bollywood biggies that are getting ready to resume shooting

Sharing a black and white selfie on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan shared in his usual witty way, that it was time to trim his beard and get back to work as well. "They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess...Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all," he wrote.

A few days ago, it was reported that YRF has been getting the entire team of Pathan vaccinated before resuming the shoot. "Some members of Pathan crew have received their jabs, the majority will be vaccinated over the next week. Buzz in the industry is that the government will give a green signal to shoots after June 15. That way, the team will be ready to begin filming in a bio-bubble. The production house is treading carefully, given the impact of the second wave, and will film the portions entirely inside the Yash Raj studio in ," an insider said.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, which was a flop.