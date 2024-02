The Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bhootnath, released in 2008, was a huge box office success, particularly loved by children. The film showcased the friendship between a kid and a ghost. While Amitabh Bachchan received high praise for his performance as the ghost, child artist Aman Siddiqui, who portrayed the character of Banku, was the most adorable part of the film. To burst your bubble, the child actor has transformed into an amazing young sensation, leaving netizens highly impressed with Aman's incredible transformation. Also Read - Toxic: Is Shah Rukh Khan joining Yash in the gangster-based action thriller?

Meet the grown-up Banku from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's Bhoothnath

In the post below, you can see a grown-up Aman Siddiqui. Judging by the recent picture, it's certainly hard to believe that he is our very own cute and chubby Banku from Bhoothnath. Aman has definitely grown into a young and stylish sensation. A glimpse at his official Instagram handle also reveals the other projects he has starred in, apart from the Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Bhoothnath. Although Aman is not an avid Instagram user, he has posted pictures from his college and teenage days. Check out how Aman Siddiqui looks now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Siddiqui (@amansiid)

Banku from Bhoothnath leaves netizens surprised with his transformation

As soon as Aman's recent pictures went viral, they captivated the attention of social media users who were surprised to see that their very own little Banku has transformed into a very handsome boy. Check out the reactions below.