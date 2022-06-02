Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. It’s been more than three years; his fans have not seen him in a movie. But, the year 2023 is going to be a treat for his fans as not one or two but SRK will be having three releases next year. Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023, and Dunki is all set to release in December 2023. Meanwhile, fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of Atlee’s next, here’s an exciting news for you all. Reportedly, SRK’s film with Atlee has been titled, Jawan. Also Read - Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash ready to go badass but not bold on screen – Read Details

SRK-Atlee's film titled Jawan

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "After discussing and considering at-least 25 titles, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have decided to title their next as Jawan." According to the portal, the film will be announced soon with a teaser of 1 minute 34 seconds which will be a treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans.

Well, the title suggests that SRK might be seen playing an army officer in the movie, and there have been reports that he will portray a double role in Jawan. While one character will be a father, the other one will be a son.

SRK's performance in Jawan

One can expect that SRK will be seen as a mature character and will be giving a restrained performance, something that he did in movies like , , Dear Zindagi, and others. But, moviegoers can also expect a massy entertaining film as it is directed by Atlee who is known for making masala entertainers down South.

Other cast of Jawan

Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with Jawan and it will surely be interesting to watch her opposite . Reportedly, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, , and . Now, we eagerly wait for the official announcement of Jawan and the release date.