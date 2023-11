India vs Australia is happening in Ahmedabad right now as you read this. It is the World Cup finals and the tension is in the atmosphere as we are 4 wickets down. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer have left the pitch. Shubman and Shreyas couldn't score much this time while Rohit fell a bit short of a half a century. Virat, on the other hand, knocked half a century before he was bowled by Cummins. Several Bollywood celebs have landed in Ahmedabad to cheer on the Indian cricket team. Shah Rukh Khan and his family joined a couple of minutes ago as well. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan shares a special message for Rohit Sharma and team India ahead of the finals

Shah Rukh Khan and family attend India vs Australia World Cup Finals; Deepika Padukone greets them

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Indians and Bollywood stars are cheering for Team India. Shah Rukh Khan reached the stadium and met with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who had come with their families along for the India vs Australia finals. Shah Rukh has come with his whole family as well, that is, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Ranveer greeted SRK and others and then Deepika went to greet SRK and his family. SRK and Deepika share a very warm bond with each other, having worked in so many films. Shah Rukh and Deepika hugged each other just like two friends meeting after a long time. He also gave a peck on Deepika's cheek. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and others leave for India Vs Australia final at Ahmedabad

Deepika then proceeded to hug Gauri Khan and others. A few more pictures from the stadium are going viral wherein we see Aryan Khan sitting with Shanaya Kapoor and Abram Khan. Suhana Khan is seen sitting in the middle row while Deepika joins her sister in the front row. We see Ranveer chatting with Ayushmann Khurrana in the picture too. Also Read - World Cup 2023 final: Anushka Sharma leaves for Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Australia, netizens struggle to spot baby bump

Trending Now

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at the India vs Australia Finals here:

King Khan and Gauri Khan with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at the ICC Cricket World Cup Final in Ahmedabad ❤️?? #CWC2023Final #CWC23Final #CWCFinal #INDvAUS #INDIA #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/msEpxRpOT9 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

Watch this video of Deepika Padukone and others from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday here:

While the batting team is doing their best, the pitch seems hard. Let's see how our bowlers fare on the pitch. India should bring the cup home.