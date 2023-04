Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's video is going viral on the Internet from Nita and Mukesh Ambani's cultural event where you can see Gauri Khan dancing in the crowd and enjoying the performance of the celebrities, and one video of Gauri grabbed a lot of eyeballs where she was grooving along with Priyanka Chopra while she was perforating on the stage. And now this another video of Gauri along with husband Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines where they can be seen having an argument over something and SRK seems to be in a disagreement, the video is receiving a lot of eyeballs of the viewers, and they have started creating their own perceptions on the same. Many claim that the couple are fighting, and Ritesh Sidhwani is trying to be a peacemaker between them. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals 'Mujhe Shah Rukh Khan ke sath jabardasti award de diya' at Filmfare press conference [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan going viral where netizens suggest that they are fighting at NMACC event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

One user commented, " Jealous husband when wife enjoy some other guy performance". Another user said, " Srk is angry as wife is dancing and enjoying and he was like i am a super star and why is my wife dancing in public..." One more user said, " That's the thing with these celebs... playin like the perfect, righteous family in public and they normal jus like us ... money and fame eh". Well, some fans said that such arguments are normal between husband and wives and they should be left alone. Also Read - Salman Khan slams new Gen actors for hiking fees, says he, SRK, Aamir, Akshay and Ajay will tire them out

Netizens are calling SRK jealous man as they as they are claiming he is like typical man who is unhappy that is wife is enjoying. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were two of the most special guests at the NMACC event. Apart from this video of SRK and Gauri, another video of Shah Rukh Khan eating a pan surfaced on the internet, and the superstar's fans slammed the blogger for breaching the superstar's privacy and took a dig at saying SRK can only get privacy in the bathroom. On the professional front, Shan Rukh Khan will be seen next in Dunki and Jawaan, and fans are waiting to witness him in these different roles. Also Read - When Priyanka Chopra flaunted her ex's jacket leaving fans convinced that it belongs to Shah Rukh Khan [Watch Video]