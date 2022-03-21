and ’s jodi was one of the most popular onscreen pairings in the 90s. They have featured together in many movies like , , , Yes Boss, One 2 K 4, Duplicate, , and others. The last time the two were seen together on the big screen was in the 2018 release Zero in which Juhi had a cameo. Well, fans of Juhi and SRK are eagerly waiting to watch them on the big screen as a jodi, and recently, the actress opened up about working with the Pathaan actor again. Also Read - Juhi Chawla reacts to Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana, Aryan being the future of KKR

While talking to Indian Express, when Juhi was asked if she and SRK will be seen together on the big screen again, the actress said, "Arre! I hope so. Why don't you pose this question to Shah Rukh. Agli baar wo saamne aaye toh unko bolo ki zara Juhi ke saath kaam karo. (The next time you meet him, please ask him to work with me)."

Meanwhile, Juhi will next be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21st March 2022. The film will be 's last film, and after his demise, Paresh Rawal had stepped into his shoes to complete the shooting of the movie.

While talking about the film, Juhi, who had worked with Rishi Kapoor in a couple of projects earlier, stated, “In a certain way, I have been a Rishi Kapoor fan myself. I wish he was there throughout the film. It is such a wonderful film for him. I am very grateful and happy that I could work with him in his last project. It is a heartwarming lovely subject. It is a film you can watch with your family. I am at loss of words. I don’t have the right words.”