Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to reunite on the big screen for Karan Johar's film? [EXCLUSIVE]

Now, this is the most exciting news for all and 's fans. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will soon reunite for 's film. Are you excited to see this golden couple together once again? A close source to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Shah Rukh and Kajol might make a special appearance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that features and in the lead roles. Well, this isn't something new, Karan Johar who shares a great bond with SRK and Kajol often treats their fans with their special appearances in his directorial. And this time too the filmmaker might leave his fans surprised with their special appearance." Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Mahira Sharma fat-shamed during press conference; Karan Kundrra trolled by Sidharth Shukla fans and more

The source further adds, " Shah Rukh who has a choco block schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself. Also, the appearance of the couple is yet to be decided. Whether it will be a special song or a special scene. Karan Johar is damn excited to be back as director after a long time and so he making sure everything is PERFECT that will leave his fans excited and satisfied by the film". Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Vijay Babu absconds after naming rape survivor; Rashmika Mandanna gets mobbed and more

" Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers and he shares a great rapport with almost everyone in the industry. The filmmaker donned the director's hat with Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani after and in that film also we had witnessed a special guest appearance of Shah Rukh Khan as 's ex-husband (Tahil Taliyar Khan) and that scene of him with and Ash had created fireworks in the theatres", concludes the source. The film also features , , and in prominent riel. Indeed this film is going to be special in every way. Are you excited already! Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan is back with No Entry sequel; Kiara Advani suits Neetu Kapoor's bahu, not Alia Bhatt and more