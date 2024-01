Right now almost half of the industry people have reached Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta, right from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, and more many celebrities have reached Ayodhya to witness the historic cultural moment. But few celebs won't make it and one of them is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar is right now trending on X account as to date he hasn't reacted to the Ram Mandir inauguration and the netizens have their theory that the Dunki star might skip the grand ceremony at Ayodhya. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Salaries of Bollywood celebs' bodyguards will leave you shocked

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Rohit Shetty to bring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to his cop-universe? Director says 'Koi nahi bachega'

"SRK Did nothing to Ram Mandir, he never say about that. here big smash slapped for haters by Bollywood King. #ShahRukhKhan ?" Love You King Khan @iamsrk sir ❤️ ? JAY SHREE RAM ?#ShreeRamMandir#AyodhaRamMandirpic.twitter.com/KBnCncl5Xe — DHRUVIL (@DhruvilzSRK) January 21, 2024

Anushka Sharma too may skip the grand ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Also Read - After Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki success, Shah Rukh Khan to soon announce line-up of his upcoming three films? Details here

Trending Now

The actress who got an invite to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Prathista in Ayodhya may skip to make her presence as reportedly Anushka is expecting her second child and she is avoiding travel. Virat Kohli will definitely make it and other cricket celebrities too make their grand entry. Sachin Tendulkar has already reached Ayodhya as he flew down early morning.

Salman Khan was spotted at the Kalina airport and it looks keep the superstar is making his making to Ayodhya. The buzz was that the Tiger 3 star might skip the event but looks like he has managed to get some time from his chock-a-block schedule.

Aamir Khan too might not attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta, but there is no confirmation yet that the superstar will visit Ayodhya or not.

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri too will give the miss and is extremely saddened he will not be a part of the historical event. "It’s unfortunate that I am not being able to attend #PranPratishtha as I am not in Bharat on 22nd Jan for some inevitable reason and only Ram ji knows how sad I am. #RamMandir.".Indeed this is the most historical moment and it will be remembered for eternity.

These are the list of celebs who will attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POP Diaries (@ipopdiaries)

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt making way at Ayodhya.