It is a blockbuster year for Shah Rukh Khan, after the success of Pathaan he is gearing up for two upcoming movies titled Jawan and Dunki. Jawan shoot is wrapped and fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser release of the most awaited film of the year. Other than this fans are wanting more from the superstar and it is reported that he will collaborate with his daughter Suhana Khan for one of his upcoming projects. The actor has already professionally worked with his son Aryan Khan on a commercial ad for his clothing brand D'yavol X. He is now excited to join hands with his young girl for a movie. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan film's teaser release, high-octane train sequence and more details out

According to Pinkvilla reports the newbie Suhana Khan has bagged her second film but her first theatrical outing. Her debut movie The Archies will be an out an out OTT release and her big screen release will be with her father. The father and daughter movie remains untitled now. The said film will also be a reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand who helmed Pathaan. It will be produced under the actor’s home production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he handles setbacks and box office failures and it'll touch your heart

A source close to the development informed the entertainment news portal that SRK and Siddharth Anand are set to work in multiple capacities in this movie after Pathaan. Reportedly, the pre-production of the to-be-titled film has already kickstarted and the stakeholders are keen to take the film on floors. Shah Rukh will start working on the project mostly by the year end after wrapping Dunki. The actor and director are willing to develop their bond further by venturing into a co-production. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan on smoking with a fan, pressure of entertaining everyone and more: Jawan star's wisdom is unparalleled [View Tweets]

The movie will be the first collaboration between the Pathaan actor and director as producers. It is reported that because of the script’s demand Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have come together. The source added, “It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity.” If Pinkvilla reports are to be believed father-daughter duo Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will collaborate professionally for the first time.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has multiple projects in the pipeline including Jawan, Dunki, and Tiger Vs Pathaan. Suhana Khan will make a debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which is scheduled to release on Netflix in November 2023.