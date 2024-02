Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan left fans amazed with his performances in Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her debut film with Zoya Akhtar The Archies. She starred along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in the film. There are rumors that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will star in Sujoy Ghosh's next film. Yes, you read that right. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - This actor didn’t have clothes to wear and today is the owner of a clothing brand

Fans are waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana to spill their magic on the big screens. The father-daughter duo were reportedly said to be coming together, but now it seems they will not be seen in a film. The latest media report states that SRK and Suhana's film has been shelved. The main reason behind the same is that it has been put on hold as Shah Rukh Khan is not keen on his daughter being subjected to unfair comparisons to the superstar. Also Read - After Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor, KGF star Yash to work with THIS superstar?

A source close to the development revealed to Times Now News said that the project is not happening. The source said that Suhana needs to find a project as far removed from her father as possible. SRK was tempted to get on camera with his daughter, but their togetherness is gone on the back burner. Earlier reports suggested that King was supposed to go on the floors in Jan 2024 which was an action-thriller film. Also Read - Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan comforts an emotional fan; netizens say 'Humanity still exists' [Watch]

On the work front, SRK is yet to announce his next project and was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. While Suhana was seen in The Archies.