Shah Rukh Khan is all set to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in his next film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The superstar and his star daughter have given their dates to Sujoy and soon they will kickstart the shooting of the film. The latest buzz around King is that it is going to be a raw action thriller and is reportedly inspired by the Hollywood classic, Leon: The Professional. A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen training with his daughter Suhana Khan to fight all the odds in the film. It is more of an Easter egg too as the King will share a very interesting dynamic with Suhana in the film. The reports also claim that Shah Rukh Khan will have a full-fledged role on King. Also Read - Sameer Wankhede opens up about his alleged chats with Shah Rukh Khan regarding Aryan Khan's arrest; says, 'You feel bad about it'

Here’s everything you need to know about Leon: The Professional Also Read - Pathaan 2: Will Deepika Padukone join Shah Rukh Khan in the actioner? Netizens wonder after actress declares pregnancy

Leon is the story of a 12-year-old girl whose family has been murdered and she gets professional training from Leon to fight back and seek revenge. The character Mathilda develops a crush on Leon and keeps telling him about him but he never reciprocates. Also Read - Four years of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad: An authentic portrayal of patriarchy, empowerment, gender equality

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan King will go on floors in May 2024

After her smashing debut, Suhana has got an opportunity to share the screen with her father In a very second film, the star kid is very much aware of her privilege and she will never take it for granted as she admitted in one of her interviews.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's films lineups

Along with King, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly signed Pathaan 2, Tiger Vs Pathaan and Jawan 2. Indeed the Romantic hero is all set to rule the box office all over again. Are you excited to watch this baap- beti together on the big screen.