Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli are two icons who have made India very proud. They are one of the biggest brands of the nation. And there is one common factor that binds them i.e. love for sports. Now, the IPL season will soon start. As we know, Royal Challengers Bangalore is one team that has unfortunately underperformed every time. Some fans have got into a war on social media of these two celebs. The contention is that Virat Kohli has never won the IPL trophy by SRK fans. On the other hand, they say that Virat Kohli has more followers on Instagram than King Khan. The whole thing is very childish but the war has escalated like anything. Take a look at some of the tweets here... Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Ram Charan: Here’s how superstars treated themselves lavishly after massive box office success

Need Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli's photo together on 6th April at Eden Gardens for positivity ✌️ — S (@Vanarastra) March 28, 2023

Reality of Chokli, Salman & Akshay pans who are doing everything to defeat their father Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter poll?

These guys talks about popularity ???#ShahRukhKhan #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/J3CXKYchmH — Tabish SRKian (@srkian_tabish) March 28, 2023

SHAH RUKH KHAN can buy Virat Kohli and make him play with Abram on the lawns of mannat. — Pratap (@pratmist) March 28, 2023

Forget shah rukh khan ??

Even ranveer singh is ahead of Virat Kohli in terms of popularity

(Bs insta me fake followers nai kharidte ) ? pic.twitter.com/ewrSUz9Gjm — Anu ICT FANGIRL ❤️ (@big_bull12) March 28, 2023

Fans of Virat Kohli can spend their life crying over twitter that their choker idol has any impact in comparison to Sachin Tendulkar or Shah Rukh Khan but the fact that SRK and SRT took the name of Indian Cinema and Cricket to next level and made India proud will remain immortal! pic.twitter.com/YRzBdhsenF — ?????? ♔︎ (@KnightOfEden_) March 28, 2023

Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan both are pride of India, both represent our country globally! stop this childish fight!!! pic.twitter.com/JtagPictLO — Rajdeep (@Rajdeep_7777) March 28, 2023

#ShahRukhKhan at 37 - b2b blockbusters, civilian awards around the world, representing India globally#ViratKohli at 34 - removed from captaincy, out of form since years, crying how unfairly he was treated Feel the difference between self made megastar and Dhoni made captain pic.twitter.com/pzLWAf3p3H — काली? (@SRKsVampire_) March 27, 2023

This is indeed very stupid. Shah Rukh Khan adores Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and vice versa. The cricketer has been in good form of late. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is now waiting for the release of Jawan.