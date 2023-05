Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport, and the fans went berserk to have him captured on their mobile phones. Of late, the Pathaan star has been refraining from clicking any selfies with fans at the airport, but this behaviour is something that left many shocked, and they are wondering what the need was. The Dunki star was on his way back after shooting the Kashmir schedule, and at the airport there were tons of fans trying to click pictures with him. One fan tried to click a selfie, and Shah Rukh Khan angrily pushed a fan away, and this gesture of the superstar is being slammed strongly.

Take a look at how Shah Rukh Khan is being criticised for his bad attitude at the airport today. One user wrote, " Didn’t expect this from srk". Another user said, "So bad attitude...the words he speak in motivational reels are so different..." One more fan of the superstar expressed shock over this behaviour, "This was not expected. You are a star because of your fans. The person was only trying to take a picture with you. Don't show unnecessary attitude to your fans. This is very disheartening."

Watch video of Shah Rukh Khan angrily pushing a fan away as he tries to click a selfie with him at the airport, gets slammed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, earlier, when Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport, there was one male fan who came extremely close to the superstar and held his hand to click a picture with him, and he shrugged him away while turned his father's shoulder, held his hand, and walked along with him. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of Jawan along with Nayanthara; he is shooting for Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki; the superstar will soon begin shooting for Tiger 3, where he has a cameo; and later, he and Salman will soon start shouting for Tiger Vs. Pathaan. Also Read - Katrina Kaif is keeping a low profile after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal due to THIS reason?