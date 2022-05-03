Shah Rukh Khan applies major changes to Atlee's original script, gives him directorial advice: Report

After the terrible failure of Aanand L Rai's 2018 Zero, has been trying to bounce back into his game and ensure that he delivers a hit at the box office. After a gap of 4 long years, SRK has finally revealed his three major films such as YRF's Pathaan, 's Dunki and Tamil director Atlee's untitled next. And if the latest report is to be believed, SRK has applied some major changes to Atlee's original script and even giving some directorial advice to the film's director. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and 7 more celebs' relatable confessions that will make you feel less alone

The untitled film, is said to be Atlee's original attempt for his Hindi debut. It is not a remake of any of his Tamil hits. However, the report says that Shah Rukh was not sure about some of the aspects of the film's script. He has reportedly made some changes to it and now the original script is very different from the earlier one.

"There were some aspects to the script that Shah Rukh was not sure about. He has changed those aspects in the script. The script is now very different from what it was when it came to Shah Rukh. It's not like he's ghost-directing the film. He's dost-directing it. Atlee is young and relatively new. He is happy to follow Shah Rukh's advice," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

A few days ago, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra have shot for an highly intense action sequence, which involved kickboxing and gun fights. "Shah Rukh and Sanya had to film high-intensity stunts during the schedule. Undergoing gun-training for four to five days before the shoot would have been ideal. But Sanya's calendar did not offer such a window. So, before facing the camera, she underwent an intense prep of a few hours that familiarised her with the working of guns," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

According to the reports, SRK and Nayanathara will be seen in their much-talked about film together, directed by Atlee. It is being speculated than an action scene was being shot when the two got papped in Pune. The film is said to have a great cast, which includes Sanya Malhotra, and . Telugu actor is also expected to join them later in the shoot. It will also mark the first collaboration of Atlee with Shah Rukh Khan.