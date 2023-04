fans dote on . We have seen how they have supported every endeavour of and Aryan Khan. Today, the D'Yavol online store was launched. The Duck Tee which was worn by is priced at Rs 24, 400. The prices have sent fans reeling. While it was known that it is a luxury streetwear brand, no one expected the items to be this expensive. D'Yavol is modelled on the lines of brands like Vetements, Fear Of God, Amiri and Balenciaga. All the brands are quite expensive. Now, fans are liking the style and look but the price range has come as a shocker. Also Read - Aryan Khan spills the beans on working with Shah Rukh Khan; reveals he is extra attentive for THIS reason

Fans of SRK react with shock and humour

#DyavolX mein pura Ghar chala jayega ? — ~srkian Anees fan account (@Anees19869472) April 30, 2023

Sorry King, I'm too poor to buy #DyavolX ?

I can only afford #Jawan tickets. Waiting for #JawanTeaser

??? — Animal from Planet Earth (@PlanetEarthHum) April 30, 2023

@iamsrk sir kam se kam ham sab fans ka khayal kar ke to price rakhna chahiye tha ? 1000 ya 2000 rakh dete ?#DyavolX pic.twitter.com/bFt7PxY7EZ — FIROZ (@FirozSRKian_) April 30, 2023

I am not surprised with the price. I expected this. It's not a random clothing store. It's Aryan Khan's own brand ✨ and the products are super premium! Aryan said he is not compromising with quality ❤️‍?https://t.co/RYU47hUlXX#DyavolX #AryanKhanpic.twitter.com/2KQzPqZyx7 — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) April 30, 2023

Bhai $500 ki Aik top? Streetwear khareedte street pe ajayeinge #DyavolX — Wasim khan (@WasimUllahKhan) April 30, 2023

bro ? I know & I was Xpecting price like this when they wrote on #DyavolX insta page that 30 units of this one only. Signature X ones are personally signed by Him so it'll be Xpensive for obvious reasons! & there's something called brand value ? https://t.co/5xYV6Di0gg pic.twitter.com/SJidVTlsTZ — ֆռɛɦǟ ♥ ʀʊᏦɦ ♥ Ꮶɦǟռ (@MyNameIsSneha) April 30, 2023

Aryan Khan is slowly coming into his own. He has launched D'Yavol Vodka which is a premium brand from Poland. It seems the clothes are also high on quality. But given that products launched by all other stars like , , are priced far reasonably, we wonder if fans will take to D'Yavol. But fans are very happy for the father-son duo. Shah Rukh Khan is looking freaking hot in the promotional campaign. Also Read - Ananya Panday shows silent support for Aryan Khan's newly launched streetwear brand? Hawk-eyed netizens spot her in duck tee from the label