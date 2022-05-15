recently recalled an interesting experience when he met for the first time. As was looking for a second lead in her 2004 directorial , Zayed ended up getting to meet Shah Rukh while trying to convince Farah to choreograph a song in his 2003 debut film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne opposite . When he met SRK, the superstar asked him if he knows how to act or not, which left him pretty disturbed as he is born into a family of actors like and . Also Read - The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan for Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan for Agastya Nanda and more – here's how family reacted to the star kids' Netflix debut

"I was wanting Farah to do a song for my film Chura Liya Hai Tumne. I was reaching out to her for that and she didn't know me very well. I was always introducing myself as Mr Sanjay Khan’s son and then Fardeen (cousin Fardeen Khan)’s brother because nobody knew me at that time. So, she said come over and I went to her office, and I was in Shah Rukh Khan's office I didn't know why. She asked me what're you doing? I said I'm just doing a film right now. She said we're considering you for Main Hoon Na’s role. And in walks Shah Rukh Khan, a very very magnanimous and lovely gentleman," Zayed told Pinkvilla. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan slams trolls with new bikini pics; Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Suhana Khan wins hearts and more

"And he sits me down and says ‘How are you Zayed? We are looking for a second lead in this film. And Farah said you might be good potential. But bhai ek baat bata, tujhe acting aati hai na? (You know how to act, right?)' I was a little sort of disturbed by that question. Immediately in my head, I wanted to say that I am born into a family of actors, so of course, acting is in my blood. But of course, I said, ‘Come on man, I am born to act’ and all of that. Now, rest is history. I showed Farah some of my rushes and before she sat in her car she said send me your measurements, you're in my film," he recalled. Also Read - The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Suhana Khan on acting debut wins hearts, Aryan Khan tells baby sister, 'Go kick some a**'

Zayed recently took to social media to share pictures of his physical transformation and also thanked Bollywood actor and his ex-brother-in-law in the post and called him his 'mentor' in the post. He also mentioned about taking his acting career to the next level. He showed his gratitude towards a number of people in his life including his wife Malaika Khan and other family members.