A few days back we saw 's pan-India project with Kollywood filmmaker Atlee going on floor in Pune. The leaked pics of SRK in his pumped-up look impressed fans and they showered praises and showed excitement for this venture. While we had already reported that Nayanthara, , Yogi Babu and Sanya Malhotra are already part of this project, the latest reports suggest that actor has come on board to play a pivotal character in the film.

It is believed that SRK will play a double role in the film. The actor will be playing the role of an investigation officer with a top Indian agency. He will also be playing the role of the criminal in the film. So, Rana will be alongside villain in the film. There are rumours that AR Rahman will be composing the music of this movie. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman have worked together in films like Dil Se and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. On the other hand, will compose the background score of this film, which is tentatively titled 'Jawaan'. As per the reports, the makers will unveil the announcement teaser of his project, where all the details of the film will featured.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is currently busy with the shooting Pathan. The spy-thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by , Bang Bang, , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the film is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.