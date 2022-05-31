Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee movie title to be announced by this date? [Exclusive]

Shah Rukh Khan has been absent from the big screen since 2018 – the longest his fans have ever had to wait to savour King Khan in a theatre. So, it goes without saying that even without a single promotional material or even a glimpse of Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan's next mega-budget movie, excitement for the movie has already reached a crescendo. Now even as we await for the first look of the next installment of YRF's spy universe, more exciting news has come our way for SRK fans as we've got to know some interesting updates about his forthcoming film with Director par excellence Atlee, costarring South's Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood celebs who said NO to smoking

Shah Rukh Khan Atlee movie title announcement soon

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the announcement for the title of the and Atlee movie is likely to take place anytime between the first or second week of June, the coming month. There's word also that Shah Rukh Khan will be resuming and wrapping up Atlee's movie alongside Nayanthara in one straight schedule before his first time collaboration, Dunki, with goes on floors.

Shah Rukh Khan suggests changes in Atlee's script

Earlier, there were reports of Shah Rukh Khan suggesting some changes to Atlee's script. As per an article in Bollywood Hungama, SRK was none too pleased with certain aspects of the Director's screenplay and wanted some changes to it. However, it was all done very amicably as Atlee happily incorporated the changes that King Khan suggested, glad to have received advice from such a legend. The revamped script apparently looks very different now from the original one that Atlee had brought to the Baadshah of Bollywood. Well, fingers crossed that this ends up being a massive hit for superstar Shah Rukh Khan.