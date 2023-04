Shah Rukh Khan is a gem of a person. There are numerous stories to prove it right. He is humble, caring and a lot more. Despite being a Superstar, Shah Rukh Khan remains to be one of the nicest people on the planet. Here's another story that proves that Shah Rukh Khan has a heart of gold. A model named Navpreet Kaur narrated her time spend at Mannat. She is one of the few lucky ones who got to visit Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's home Mannat and she only has good things to say about the Khan family. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer registers MAJOR jump; inches close to Rs 50 cr club with great speed

On Instagram, Navpreet Kaur shared a few pictures showcasing how she spent her time in Mannat. The first is a selfie with none other than King Khan himself. The other picture is of a pizza and tissue papers that have her and AbRam's name on it. She wrote a lengthy note revealing everything her time in Mannat. She started off by she wanted to keep this memory to herself but could not control her excitement. She wrote that Shah Rukh Khan baked a vegetarian pizza for her and when at the dinning table, all the excitement was bubbling up. She excused herself to go to the washroom. She further penned that Shah Rukh Khan got up from the chair and escorted her to the washroom door. She then called Gauri Khan a darling and AbRam her new best friend. About , she wrote that he warm and a sweetheart unlike his angry-young persona. She also got a chance to meet . She also shared that Shah Rukh Khan escorted her to the door too while exiting. A part of her note read, "Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I'm still refusing to believe that it wasn't a dream."

Now, didn't we say Shah Rukh Khan is truly a gem of a person and that is why he rules the hearts of millions of his fans. Indeed it is a day to be cherished for Navpreet Kaur.