Just look at the pride and happiness on Shah Rukh Khan's face as he watches his younger son, Abram Khan, perform. Shah Rukh Khan's fan club shared this video on their Instagram handle where the Dunki star is seen attending an annual day event to watch his son perform. Shah Rukh Khan's younger son Abram is winning hearts with his acting skills, and they cannot stop comparing him with SRK himself. Shah Rukh Khan was seen sitting along with his wife, Gauri Khan, and beaming with joy while watching his son live his dream. Shah Rukh Khan, in one of his interactions, claimed that among his three kids, it would be Abram who could take over his stardom. And it looks like the superstar was absolutely right. Just look at Abram Khan; he is all grown up today.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan proudly watching his son Abram Khan perform at his annual school event.

andcannot stop smiling seeing Abram take over the stage at his annual day function at the school. This video of Shah Rukh Khan is going viral and is the best thing on the internet today. Abram not only has daddy's acting skills but also his good looks.

When Shah Rukh Khan had said that Abram will be the superstar

In one his media interaction, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if there will be no superstar after him as he had said he is the last of the stars, to which he had mentioned that his son Abram can take his throne and become the superstar.

When we talk about the superstar, Shah Rukh Khan is waiting for his next release, Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is slated to release on December 21, 2023.