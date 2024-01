Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars not just in India but across the globe. He delivered three amazing hits in 2023, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The three movies alone accumulated Rs 2500 crores at the box office. Yes, you read that right. And yet, last evening Shah Rukh Khan was seen asking Mani Ratnam, one of the top directors, for work. That's right. SRK in front of everyone asked Ratnam to work with him.

Shah Rukh Khan asks Mani Ratnam for work

At a recent event, Shah Rukh Khan had a chance to meet with his one-time director Mani Ratnam. They worked together in Dil Se which costarred Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala. He pitched Mani Ratnam for a movie in front of everyone. "I'm requesting you, I'm begging you and I'm telling you every time to do a film with me," he said, reports India Today. He also adds that if the director wants, he is ready to do Chaiyya Chaiyya on a plane as well.

Mani Ratnam reacts as Shah Rukh Khan asks him for work

Shah Rukh also addressed Ratnam's filmmaker wife, Suhasini during the event as well. He joked about asking her to say Shah Rukh Shah Rukh in Ratnam's ears right before he sleeps. When asked Ratnam if he would now work with Shah Rukh Khan, the director had a cheeky reply. He said that if the Dunki star buys a plane, he will do it. Epic, right? But SRK has a response in return too. He told the director that looking at the business of his past films, the plane is not far away. Ratnam replied that he would get it down to earth. SRK sang the Jiya Jale song from Dil Se and joked about reporting to sets soon. Well, we certainly hope, Mani Ratnam and SRK join hands together and give us another melodious romance saga.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about big lessons he learned after personal tragedy

Back in 2021, SRK's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case. Aryan was jailed for 25 days. It was the most difficult time for SRK and his family. SRK addressed the same calling it unpleasant and bothersome. He talked about the biggest learnings in the last couple of years. He realised he has to work quietly and work hard. When one thinks that everything is good, life throws a brick at you. SRK got candid like never before at the event.