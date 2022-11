Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan entered Bollywood with the movie Deewana in 1992. After this movie, he never stopped. He has done many movies like Raees, Fan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Don 2, Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, and Chak De! India, Veer-Zaara and others. The Singapore Government named the orchid flower after the name SRK (Aacocenda Shahrukh Khan). Not in India. Only SRK has a massive fan following abroad also. People are crazy about King Khan. Today the Pathan actor is celebrating his birthday and we are telling you the reason why SRK is called the 'KING of BOLLYWOOD'. Watch Video.