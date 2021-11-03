Shah Rukh Khan breaks his birthday tradition for the first time in 20 years – read details

The biggest superstar in the whole wide world from any field turned 56 years old. Since 1992 (and even before that if we were to consider his work on TV) Shah Rukh Khan has been serenading us and winning us over with sheer charm, charisma, magnetism, indelible performances, timeless movies, stupendous box office numbers and iconic dialogues and the inimitable way he mouths them. However, the one thing that all his fans yearn for, gather in droves for and hope to catch a glimpse of even if they aren't physically present for it was missing this time from birthday celebration. Also Read - Controversies and Box Office concerns dampen Bollywood's excitement for Diwali 2021; no big parties this year?

We're talking about the age-old tradition where SRK comes out to the balcony of his palatial home, , in Bandra, Mumbai, and waves to thousands of fans gathered below, stretches his arms in his legendary pose that nobody else can pull off no matter how much they try, and then blows kissed to all the hollering fans, making then even more vibrant. The images and videos of this traditional routine are also captures by scores of media photographers and paparazzi gathered below, who then broadcast them to the rest of the world so that those who years to be there but can't also feel a part of the birthday celebrations of the Baadshah of Bollywood.

Unfortunately, due to the nightmarish events over the past month, where Shah Rukh's son, , was reportedly unjustifiably incarcerated by one Sameer Wankhede and his NCB cohorts under drug charges that had no proof whatsoever, King Khan had to forgo his kingly routine this time much to the disappointment of his legion of fans. But any true SRK fan will surely understand why and continue supporting our KING and hope for things to return back to normal the next year, won't we?