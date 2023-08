Shah Rukh Khan was called people’s person once upon a time, but today King Khan is changed, and you hardly get to see him out there in the open and talk to fans or even happily smile at the paparazzi when spotted. The Jawan star chooses to stay away from the media glare, leaving everyone wondering what went wrong. Shah Rukh Khan has stopped making public appearances, and when he does, he has his army all around where you hardly get to see him, and it leaves many of his fans highly disappointed. But he has chosen this privacy, and we all have to respect it. But there was a time when the Pathaan star himself said that he never wants privacy and would like to be disturbed all his life. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection Day 4: Sunny Deol once again beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on first Monday; but yet fails to defeat it

One of his old videos is going viral where he spoke his heart out, and we indeed miss such conversations with the charming superstar. In this video, he said he never misses his privacy. "All my life, I have worked hard so that I can be recognised. I want thousands of people to scream my name when I get out of the airport. I want girls and little children to tear my clothes off. I have worked very hard for this, and then I find it stupid when I see stars wearing dark glasses to hide their faces. Given a chance, I will give my left and right arms to be recognised and have no privacy. I want to be known, troubled, and disturbed by as many people for as many years as possible.".

Watch the old video of Shah Rukh Khan where he is seen taking digs at celebs who hide their face by wearing dark sunglasses and calls them stupid.

As the video is going viral on the internet, the netizens are questioning why he is changed today and his words doesn't match his action. One user wrote, "Yet he wears shades when he comes out of airport and shies away without showing his face and never interacts or gives pictures to his fans ever. Go check the page of any paparazzi they will be madly screaming Khan saab khan saab but he covers his face and just flies away like a ghost and with the amount of security around him the only thing you can get of him is a mild glimpse. Actions and words not matching.".

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his next film Jawan.