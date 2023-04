Suhana Khan is the talk of the town right now. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is soon going to make her debut in the entertainment industry. She will be making her acting debut with The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. And even before her debut releases, Suhana Khan has become a brand ambassador of a popular beauty brand. Yes, you read that right. Suhana Khan has become an ambassador for Maybelline and a press conference cum launch event of the same was held in the city recently. And now, proud papa, Shah Rukh Khan, cannot stop praising his daughter. Also Read - Suhana Khan heavily trolled for her first step in glamour world; proves Aryan Khan was right about facing criticism

Shah Rukh Khan praises Suhana Khan as she becomes a brand ambassador

Suhana Khan has made it to the entertainment news for her first big stint as an ambassador. She has been named as a brand ambassador of Maybelline. Suhana Khan was seen in a red co-ord set. Suhana looked exceptionally pretty as she made her first solo public appearance as the brand ambassador for the beauty brand. And seeing the hype and love that Suhana is getting, Shah Rukh Khan could not help but congratulate his daughter for the same.

The Pathaan star shared some pictures and videos from the event featuring Suhana Khan. He heaped praises on her calling her "well dressed", praising her for being "well spoken" and more. Being his witty and goofy self, Shah Rukh Khan also adds, "Well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!" He congratulated her with his own song, Pretty Woman. Such cuties is this father-daughter duo!

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's video post for Suhana Khan here:

Suhana Khan gets trolled

Suhana Khan also commented on her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan's post praising her. She wrote, "Awww love you!! So cute," with a lot of red hearts and heart kisses emoticons.

Suhana Khan becoming a brand ambassador has not gone down well with a lot of common folks who took to the comments section and more to troll Suhana Khan. Being a part of the industry and being the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana is always in the constant spotlight. Plus, she is soon going to make her debut with a Netflix movie. Netizens have trolled Suhana Khan calling her a nepo product.