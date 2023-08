Now you can officially say India is on the moon after the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3. Everyone is hailing this historic win for India, and Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan has the most heartfelt congratulations to every person who worked tirelessly to make Chandrayaan 3 successful land on the moon. The superstar took to Twitter and shared the song lines that were destined for him, " Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers—the whole team that has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3". Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and more stars celebrate Chandrayaan-3's historic landing

Chandrayaan 3: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan has the best reaction to this historic moment, congratulates ISRO with the song lines that changed his life. Also Read - Before Prakash Raj over Chandrayaan 3, netizens demanded arrest of THESE celebs

Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 softly lands on the moon after 40 days of it's journey. Also Read - Chandrayaan 3: Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other celebs looking forward to the moon landing

Trending Now

After a 40-day journey, Chandrayaan 3 has reached the moon, and lander Vikram confirmed the first landing, and since then, India has been celebrating this massive success and weeping with joy and how. ISRO spent almost 4 long years to witness this success, talking about Vikram's lander reaching the moon and landing softly. ISRO Chairman S Somnath said, " "There are a lot of improvements on the lander. Basically, what were the deficiencies we were trying to overcome? One is the lander legs, which we expected could have withstood a higher velocity [during Chandrayaan-2]. So how much can we increase the velocity tolerance in the available structure? We have enhanced the landing velocity to 3m/second from 2m/second. That means even at 3m/sec, the lander will not crash or break [its legs].

Anil Kapoor shed happy tears seeing Chandrayaan 3 softly landing on the moon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Along with Shah Rukh, many other celebrities celebrated this glorious win and shared it on their social media accounts, including Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Allu Arjun, and more. It's a happy and historic day that will be remembered!