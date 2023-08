Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are reuniting after 17 years, and the fans are thrilled to watch this dynamic duo create fireworks at the box office all over again. The picture of the Jawan star running along with Big B has been going viral, and fans got extremely excited. And the Jawan star even confirmed his reunion with Amitabh Bachchan and mentioned that he has just come back from the shoot and, like always, is inspired by him. "It was so much fun to work with @SrBachchan. After so many years. I came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let you know, he beat me in the run!. The Pathaan star confirmed the news when asked by the user about the reunion and the viral picture of him with the megastar of Bollywood. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan extends olive branch to Sunny Deol, says this about Gadar 2

It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!! https://t.co/hvXE6EMQIu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

As Shah Rukh Khan confirms his news of working with Amitabh Bachchan all over again, fans are demanding to have his cameo in Don 3, and we too agree. As Ranveer Singh is replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the Don franchise, the OG Don of the industry should definitely show a glimpse of him.

The legends of Bollywood are giving us major Raichand family father-son duo vibe again?? We’re sure the K3G background music is playing in your head as well! #AmitabhBachchan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/bEDDEIkJIQ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had worked together in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna in 2006, and they were a part of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, but fans are super delighted to see them all over again. The genre of the reunion film of Jawaan star and Bug B is not yet known, but it is reported that they are working together on something very interesting that will leave the fans enthralled.