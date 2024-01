In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan proved his excellence with stunning performances in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. These films weren't just box office gold, but drew an impressive audience of eight crore moviegoers - a record-breaking achievement for any Hindi film actor. The feat truly encapsulating his reign as the king of Bollywood, whose stardom extends beyond just high box office revenues; and the staggering eight crore footfalls over one year, is a first for any Hindi film actor. Also Read - Salaar: Sriya Reddy shares her first reaction when she heard about the Prabhas starrer clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki [Exclusive]

The year 2023 proved highly eventful for Shah Rukh Khan, witnessing him produce not just one but two record-breaking films - Pathaan and Jawan, alongside another block buster, Dunki. He is the first superstar to have his three films cross the glorified domestic 500 crore mark and worldwide 1,000 crore in a single year. Let's delve into each film briefly. Also Read - When Gauri Khan parted ways with Shah Rukh Khan due to THIS reason; here’s how they came back together

Pathaan, with which he started the year, attracted an exceptional domestic collection of 524 crore nett (Hindi) and 545 crore nett (across all languages) and an extraordinary 1,055 global collection, including a record-breaking 49.25 million USD overseas, earning its place as the highest-grossing Indian film internationally.

The next on the list is Jawan, a summer release, becoming the top-grossing Hindi film yet with a remarkable 643 crore nett collection across all languages in India. The Hindi version alone generated a whopping 580 crore, creating yet another benchmark for Hindi cinema.

The trilogy concluded with Dunki in December, amassing an impressive 410 crore worldwide within its first 13 days of release. This film is speculated to cross or exceed the 460-crore mark by the end of its theatrical run.

Dunki shares its screen space with a talented cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, accompanying Shah Rukh Khan. Under the joint venture of Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan, JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki has graced the cinemas and is an unmissable cinematic experience.