Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha has proved that age is just a number. The actress left fans floored with her latest Vogue Arabia photoshoot. Not just us, even Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were all praises for Rekha's "charisma" and magnetic "aura". Reacting to the same, Rekha fondly spoke about the new-generation celebrities in her interview with the magazine. The timeless beauty expressed her gratitude towards the present generation for recognising and resonating with her work even today.

Young generation resonates with Rekha

While speaking to Vogue Arabia, Rekha admitted that she was quite impressed with the "avalanche of young talent" in the Hindi film industry, who left a mark on her with their debut performances. The veteran added that she feels grateful that the young, talented lot of actors and actresses "resonate" with her line of work. Rekha said, "Today there is an avalanche of young talent with extraordinary skills and I am thoroughly impressed by their debut performances… It is also incredibly heartening to see how they resonate with me when so many of my colleagues have been long forgotten by this new generation. They recognize that the work I do now, very sparingly, is still done with a sense of great reverence for the craft, with gratitude, and absolute love."

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone praise Rekha

As quoted by Vogue Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan hailed Rekha as an actress who leaves an unforgettable impression on the masses, breathing life into every character she portrays. According to SRK, Rekha's "charisma is unmatched." Actress Deepika Padukone is equally gripped by Rekha's "masterclass" acting prowess. "Rekha's aura is magnetic. She can effortlessly captivate an entire audience with just a glance, and her performances are a masterclass in acting," she said.

Rekha on not signing up films

While Rekha is often spotted at award shows, she maintains her distance from the silver screens. The star was last seen in the 2015 film Shamitabh, helmed by R Balki It also featured superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Rekha also made a special appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se in 2018. When asked why she did not accept any film offers coming her way, Rekha stated that she had the “luxury to simply say no” to a film.

In 2010, Rekha was conferred the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards, for distinguished service of the arts.