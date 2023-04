's Pathaan brought back the cheer in Bollywood at the start of 2023. The movie has made over Rs 1,000 crores at the global box office, i.e. Rs 1,050 plus crores to be precise. Now, reports have come that Shah Rukh Khan took home 60 per cent of the entire profit as his remuneration for the film. It seems Pathaan was made on a budget of Rs 270 crores. 's Yash Raj Films made a profit of Rs 333 crores. As per Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan did not charge regular fees from the producers and instead took home Rs 200 crores from the overall profits made by the company. Also Read - Dream Girl 2: Will Pooja finally reveal her face in upcoming Eid promotional video?

PATHAAN'S BOX OFFICE EARNINGS BREAKDOWN

As per the report, Shah Rukh Khan and 's Pathaan made Rs 545 crores in India. It grossed Rs 396.02 crores in the foreign box office market. The exhibitors and distributors also benefitted greatly. Indian distributors took home Rs 245 crores while overseas ones made Rs 178 crores. The digital and satellite rights were sold for Rs 150 crores. The year 2022 had been a dull one for Bollywood box office. The only films that made money were 2, 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. Deepika Padukone said that no one thought of records while making Pathaan. The intention was to bring audiences back in the cinema halls, and have a good time. She was quoted as saying, "We had a good time. Shah Rukh Khan taught me that it's important to work with people you have a good time with."

SRK BACK WITH A BANG WITH PATHAAN

Shah Rukh Khan spent most of the lockdown with his kids. He said that he was written off after the debacle of Zero. Made on a budget of over Rs 200 crores, it made only Rs 80 crores at the box office. He said, "So, I thought of an alternate career: cooking Italian. In these four days, I've forgotten my last four year." Fans were over the moon to see Shah Rukh Khan back as a badass spy. His action films like Don have a separate fan base. King Khan really took notice of his fans and gave what they wanted. is the director of the film. The movie also starred , , with 's cameo being the cherry on the cake.