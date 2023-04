The 'sexiest non-sex scene in the history of motion pictures' question has got all film lovers active on Twitter. The question was posed by writer Michael Starrbury on the platform. Many Bollywood film enthusiasts are also submitting their responses. is dominating there too. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan is the most popular Bollywood star overseas. The Badshah of Bollywood has got new fans after Pathaan. Fans who loved him as the perfect romantic hero is loving this badass avatar too. Shah Rukh Khan has never done any explicit scene in his entire career. In fact, he has only smooched in a couple of films, and Jab Tak Hain Jaan. Also Read - IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan overjoyed with KKR win; congratulates Rinku Singh Pathaan style as he smashes glorious five sixes

SHAH RUKH KHAN DOMINATES THE TREND

Shah Rukh Khan is dominated the trend from Bollywood. The No. 1 clip is the scene of and him from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Rahul (SRK) says aur paas and she slowly surrenders into his arms after he kisses her neck. There is also the scene of Main Yahaan Hoon Yahaan from Veer Zeera. The one where he is picking up in his arms after wrapping a dupatta around her. Take a look at the fan faves on Twitter... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary REVEALS her beauty secret and it is pretty easy to follow

shah rukh khan & mahira khan in raees 2017 https://t.co/g9S1Kgc4wD pic.twitter.com/kL8bXEeIvj — navi (@thoughtsofshah) April 10, 2023

THIS PART of THIS SONG ??? SRK,Priethy Zinta, their chemistry, those moves, music and everything is SEXY ASF! pic.twitter.com/6vUMpjNsre — Van L Singh (@Insomniacsays) April 9, 2023

The Ang Laga De song from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela pic.twitter.com/P5w9cKwSGA — Anuja Varghese, Author of CHRYSALIS (@Anuja_V) April 9, 2023

only SRK can make his woman orgasm just by a neck kisspic.twitter.com/9XmnvieuAX https://t.co/W056vJ9o2o — ح (@hmmbly) April 9, 2023

he makes love like no one else can — ح (@hmmbly) April 9, 2023

the way he’s looking at her MAKES ME LOSE IT EVERY SINGLE TIME

pic.twitter.com/z6cgiwBI80 https://t.co/g9S1Kgc4wD — navi (@thoughtsofshah) April 9, 2023

I think SRK the only actor who gave us many sexiest non_sex scene ? and this is one of them ? https://t.co/su5HvLkmTx pic.twitter.com/eQssCavxhm — Emmy ?‍♀️ ( fan account ) (@iamemmysrk1) April 9, 2023

SHAH RUKH KHAN KING OF ROMANCE

Shah Rukh Khan was hailed as the Best by Gigi Hadid who was in India. Even proved to be his fan when he was at the film festival in the Middle East. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara and more onscreen jodis chemistry we are most excited about