Shah Rukh Khan made the most badass comeback in Bollywood last year with films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki breaking box office records. After facing consecutive box office debacles, SRK took a 4-year-long break. However, when he returned, he proved that comebacks are always stronger than setbacks. While King Khan hasn't revealed any details about his upcoming film, he recently shared an interesting update about how he wants his acting career to end. He revealed his wish about the last film he wants to do before bidding adieu to his acting career. Also Read - BTS' Desi fans thrilled as Shah Rukh Khan goes 'Saranghyeo' for Netflix India [Check Reactions]

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, where he made many jaw-dropping revelations. He discussed why he rejected Slumdog Millionaire and what he went through during his four-year hiatus from Bollywood. In the same event, SRK also mentioned the way he would like to end his acting career. He first stated that he still has a good 30 to 35 years to act in movies and he is certainly not retiring anytime soon. However, when the time comes for him to say goodbye to films, he wants his last film to be very special. He stated that he wants his last film to be loved by the entire world. He also requested the audience present there to learn Urdu and Arabic to understand his last film. Going by what Shah Rukh said, it seems the actor wants his last film to be a global one that will be loved and appreciated by all. Also Read - Dunki on Netflix: Shah Rukh Khan once again proves why he will always be the unbeatable king of sarcasm [Watch Video]

At the same event, SRK stated that the reason he rejected Slumdog Millionaire was that he was not comfortable. The actor mentioned that when the Oscar-winning film was offered to him, he was already hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati on Hindi television, and the role in the film required him to be a dishonest host, which he felt a tad uncomfortable with. Khan later said that Anil Kapoor, who eventually replaced him, did a fabulous job in the film. Shah Rukh Khan will soon begin shooting for his next project around March or April. As of now, no other details about the said film are out.

