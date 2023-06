Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in the Indian film industry. He has a huge fan following and ladies, especially, just cannot stop adoring him. Shah Rukh Khan has a massive female fan following across the globe. The superstar is in Dubai, it seems. The actor, as per reports was attending an event in Dubai when he was thronged by his fans. One of the female fans kissed Shah Rukh on his cheek and it has upset his fans terribly. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is the real star among The Archies cast and this video is proof

Shah Rukh Khan fans lash out at female fan

A video of Shah Rukh Khan is going viral in entertainment news. The superstar is known for being very friendly with his fans. He is very respectful towards his fans too. However, sometimes, fans in the excitement and thrill kind step over their boundaries which other fans find very disrespectful. In the video that is going viral, we see Shah Rukh Khan entering the venue. Pooja Dadlani, his manager and confidant is seen by his side. There are tal bodyguards around Shah Rukh as well. However, the superstar himself greets some of his fans. Also Read - Adipurush box office collection day 1 prediction: Prabhas starrer to BEAT Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with worldwide figures on opening day?

And in the moment, a female fan comes and grabs Shah Rukh Khan by his neck, a little forcefully and plants a kiss on his dimpled cheeks. The Jawan star politely accepts the gesture with a smile. The woman, dazed then walks off while other fans begin to throng Shah Rukh Khan for selfies. The actor seems visibly moved after the incident. Also Read - Has Shah Rukh Khan QUIT smoking? Jawan star gives an amusing answer to a fan's question

Shah Rukh Khan fans slam the woman for kissing the Dunki star without his permission

Shah Rukh Khan fans slam the woman for kissing the Dunki star without his permission

Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar in the country. And his fans are very territorial as well. As soon as the video surfaced online, they slammed the woman. They questioned if the roles were reversed, would this go casually down the history? That's about right! Fans are discussing personal space and consent in the comments section of the Reddit post shared by the user. Check out the comments here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu by Rajkummar Hirani. He also has Jawan by Atlee releasing in September. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.