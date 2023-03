Shah Rukh Khan is a global star. He has fans everywhere. The actor just delivered the biggest hit and is now gearing up for his next two films which are Dunki and Jawan. A couple of days ago, it was reported that two fans of Shah Rukh Khan were arrested for trespassing at his home, Mannat which is in Mumbai. It was said that they wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan and were nabbed by the security guards after which they were arrested by the Police. And now, the Mumbai police have shared new details. Also Read - Jawan: Nayanthara heads back as she completes the Mumbai schedule of Shah Rukh Khan's film; gets trolled for hiding babies face at airport

The trespassing report at Shah Rukh Khan's home immediately grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. And now, the latest update on the same has also made it to the news. The Mumbai Police said in a statement that the two men sneaked into the Pathaan actor's bungalow in the wee hours. They hid in the make-up room of Shah Rukh Khan which is situated on the third floor. They waited inside the make-up room to meet Shah Rukh.

In their statement, as per ETimes, the two men sneaked in at around 3:00 AM and were caught around 10:30 AM. The report also states that Colleen D'Souza, the manager of the Jawan actor's Bungalow received a call around 11 AM about the trespassing on February 2nd.

Shah Rukh Khan grabs headlines for fake Dhoom 4 new casting

Yesterday, it so happened that a fake Twitter handle with a blue tick and the name of shared a tweet on Dhoom 4 announcement. It claimed that Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth will be joining hands for YRF's Dhoom 4. However, these days, anyone can buy blue ticks and pretend to be someone else. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara recently wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of Atlee-directed Jawan. Talking about SRK's next, he has 's Dunki, co-starring .