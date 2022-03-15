Shah Rukh Khan FINALLY announces his OTT debut SRK+; here's all you need to know

King Khan is back! Shah Rukh has finally announced his OTT debut and fans cannot contain their excitement. The superstar took to his Twitter and announced his OTT debut in his style, " Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein." Sharing his picture that has SRK+ written. Ever since he announced his OTT debut fans have been getting restless to know what King Khan is up to. While not revealing much SRK has left fans excited as he is all set to rule OTT just like he did in Bollywood. who took a long sabbatical is all set to make his comeback with Pathan in theatres. Just a few days ago SRK had shared the release date of the film along with the teaser and fans were celebrating his comeback and how. Also Read - Holi 2022: Darr, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sholay and 6 more films that had key scenes around the festival

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

When SRK was on a sabbatical, his fans dearly missed him. However, at that time the superstar wasn't keen on working. In one of his interviews he had said, " I won't do anything for 2-3 months. There are a few stories that are good, but I have not taken a decision emotionally. Mentally, I know it's good. But I haven't decided anything yet," he said in the interview. "I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. SRK had gone through a rough phase of his life last year in November when his on was arrested in a drug case and the actor left no stone unturned to get his son out of jail and recently the report suggested that Aryan is clean, Finally, the truth prevailed.