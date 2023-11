David Beckham is in India. The ex-footballer is in India to fulfil his duties for UNICEF. Recently, Sonam Kapoor hosted a bash for David in her home in Bandra. It was a Diwali special bash and friends and family attended the same. From Malaika Arora to Mira Rajput, Shanaya Kapoor and more. And recently, Shah Rukh Khan also hosted David at his place.

Shah Rukh Khan shares pictures of himself with David Beckham

Finally, the Badshah of Bollywood has posed for a picture with the Badshah of the football field, David. Shah Rukh hosted a party for David after Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. It was a dinner party with a few close friends in attendance. But unlike the paparazzi outside Sonam's house, Shah Rukh Khan kept it lowkey. Shah Rukh, however, himself shared a picture with Beckham and also penned a heartfelt note for him.

Shah Rukh calls David an icon and gushes over how much of a gentleman Beckham is. Shah Rukh Khan confesses that he has always been an admirer of David. After meeting the football legend and seeing how he is with the kids, Shah Rukh has realised that apart from his football career, his gentleness and kindness are what makes him stand apart. "My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep….@Davidbeckham," he wrote in the caption.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan and David Beckham's picture here:

As soon as the picture dropped, everyone started commenting on SRK's post. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ridhi Dogra and many more celebs commented on the post. Kareena called them both GOATs, and they definitely are.

Sonam Kapoor's businessman husband Anand Ahuja had shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and his family from the dinner bash that they hosted for David the previous night. It is a picture of the legs of all those in attendance. SRK is there, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Suhana Khan alongside Sonam and Anand.