had a quick chat with his fans on Twitter, where one of the fans mentioned their clothing brand being super expensive and why they didn't make anything affordable so that even they could purchase it. Shah Rukh Khan said that even though he didn't get it, he will take this into consideration, and hopefully we will see cheaper clothes from the clothing brand. This was the first time SRK and Aryan Khan came together, and their fans went crazy to see them together onscreen. Aryan Khan looked like his father on screen and reminded fans of a young Shah Rukh Khan.

Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawan https://t.co/PLW9WUd6mg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Aryan Khan's clothing brand's jackets and T-shirts were a complete sell-out within a day, and the website of D'YAVOL X crashed down. SRK and Aryan thanked the fans for showering all the love on them. The jackets were sold out within a few hours and were worth rupees 2 lakhs, and the T-shirts cost around thirty to forty thousand, for which both the father and son duo faced massive trolling as well. But they have a huge fan following and didn't get bothered by all the backlash.

But talking about acknowledging that the clothes are super expensive, SRK admitted it, and next time he might bring them up at a cheaper rate so that his fans can afford them on a larger scale. Aryan Khan himself directed his father for this brand, and talking about the same, the superstar's son said in his interview with Harper Bazar, "Working with my father is never challenging because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone's job easier on set. He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he's on set, I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don't miss out on anything I can learn." Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are a visual treat together.