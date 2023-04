Shah Rukh Khan’s family picture is doing rounds on the internet. The actor is a doting father to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam. He enjoys a crazy fan following who are now gushing over the perfect family picture of King Khan. His fan pages shared a photograph that feature the Khan clan posing for a photoshoot. Reportedly, the viral picture is from the coffee-table book that Gauri Khan announced recently. Surprisingly the unseen picture has Aryan Khan smiling and it has stoled the show. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Rashami Desai: Actresses who were called Jealous of other actresses due to THIS reason

Shah Rukh Khan viral family picture

SRK’s fan clubs have shared two unseen photos of the Khan family on social media. The picture features entire Khan family, , , Aryan Khan, Suhana and AbRam. Soon these pics went viral and became talk of the town. In the first one, they are seen twinning in black and white. The boys sported white t-shirt along with leather jacket while Gauri and Suhana are seen in white top with black leather bottoms. The second picture is a candid capture of the adorable family. It features smiling which is a rare sight. The family is donning shades of white and blue as Shah Rukh Khan is twinning with kids Aryan and AbRam in denim jackets with white t-shirts. On the other hand, the mother-daughter duo opted for a white dress. Also Read - Sana Khan struggled to walk; Shah Rukh Khan pushed, take a look at the iconic moments from Baba Siddique’s Iftaar bash over the years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

Gauri Khan has recently announced that she will be launching her coffee-table book, My Life In Design. The royal photos appear from coffee-table book photoshoot. Fans are gushing over the pictures that are going viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan and family is receiving all love from fans across the nation. A fan commented, "Lil Abram makes them all happy and laughs." Another made a reference to SRK’s latest film Pathaan writing, “Our Pathaan Family”. A user wrote, “Family vibe.” Also Read - Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nikki Tamboli recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pose with a twist and Sumaan fans have a field day

Shah Rukh Khan has two highly anticipated films Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. After Pathaan fans are eagerly waiting for Jawan to release in June. On the other hand, became a Maybelline brand ambassador before her debut movie The Archies. Aryan Khan who has no interest in acting announced his debut as a writer with dad’s production Red Chillies Entertainment.