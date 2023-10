Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been the power couple of Bollywood since ages. They have been married for 32 years. Today is their anniversary. On that note, here's a little throwback. Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have candidly spoken about their relationship. From Shah Rukh Khan's possessive behaviour towards Gauri Khan to him being the best husband ever, a lot of stories about their special bond have made headlines. One such story is of why Shah Rukh Khan is barred from sharing family pictures on social media. Also Read - Angad Bedi's father Bishan Singh Bedi passes away; Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and more condole his demise

Gauri Khan makes the BIG reveal about SRK and family photos

During HT Most Stylish Award in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were shown their throwback pictures. When host Vicky Kaushal shared the same, Gauri Khan went all 'oh no'. Then a picture was shown that had a caption by Shah Rukh Khan saying that he was 'allowed' to share this picture by Gauri Khan and it was all over entertainment news. The Mrs then revealed the reason why. She stated that Shah Rukh Khan takes hours to get ready and he doesn't care how other family members look in the picture. She stated that the rule is to ensure that no terrible picture of her makes way to social media. Gauri Khan said, "The only reason I don't allow him to post pictures, because as I said, he takes two hours to get ready. Even in the pictures, he doesn't care how the family is looking (laughs). So maybe, that's the reason. I have to make sure I am looking good in the picture." At the event, Gauri Khan also revealed how Shah Rukh Khan takes more time than her to get ready. How cute are they?

Wishing the most loving and strong couple of King & Queen #ShahRukhKhan & #GauriKhan, a very happy marriage anniversary Both stood for each other, and now they are living like King & Queen Gauri ma'am, stood for SRK sir every time. A true love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8skNUctyUC — SRK FAN CLUB DURGAPUR (@SrkClubDurgapur) October 25, 2023

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot on October 25, 1991. King Khan has always maintained that Gauri Khan is the first girl he fell in love with and married her. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had three weddings. They tied the knot as per Hindu ceremony, had a Nikaah and also had a court marriage. Since then, they have been each other's biggest support systems. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan along with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan make for one happy family.

