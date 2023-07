Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are arguably one of the power couples of Bollywood. Tying the nuptial knot in 1991, the lovebirds have completed three decades in marital bliss. But from their numerous public appearances to the way they speak fondly about each other in interviews, it seems they are still the childhood sweethearts that they once were. And fans just can’t get over their once-in-a-lifetime romance. On that note, there is a special treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans, who wish to see more of the superstar’s mushy moments with his wife. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt to Shah Rukh Khan: Superstars who have overcome huge tragedies in their personal life

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan rare wedding pictures

Today, on July 28 a Reddit user gave die-hard fans of Shah Rukh Khan a visually delightful gift. It comes with a carousel of never-before-seen pictures from SRK and Gauri Khan’s wedding, that will surely leave you gushing and wanting for more. As is evident from the caption, posted on the platform, the snaps were displayed on the television chat show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, which premiered on Zee TV, back in 2002. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's list of friends and foes in Bollywood will leave you zapped

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan love story

The first picture captured Shah Rukh Khan grabbing Gauri Khan by her hair playfully, feeding her something in the presence of guests. In the following picture, Gauri looked like she was having the time of her life, dancing with former Miss India Swaroop Sampat, sporting a beaming smile. Out of the pictures, the most heartwarming one showed Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan holding hands and performing a Kikkli dance. While Gauri was decked up in a green lehenga and bright pink blouse, SRK donned a brown shirt and grey trousers. In the last snap. The Pathaan actor was seen posing for a picture with his male buddies.

Shah Rukh Khan got hitched to the love of his life, Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991, after dating each either for six years. The couple welcomed Aryan Khan on November 13, 1997. Suhana Khan was born three years later in May 2000. They embraced parenthood for the third time on May 27, 2013, with the birth of AbRam Khan. While Shah Rukh Khan has made his name in Bollywood, with his charm and stellar performance, Gauri Khan has established herself as a well-reckoned interior designer.