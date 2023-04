Shah Rukh Khan is moving ahead at a fast pace after the blockbuster success of Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial revived the box office of Bollywood films and also gave Shah Rukh Khan a great comeback. And now, the superstar seems eager to entertain the audience more and more. He has reportedly wrapped up Jawan which is directed by Atlee. And the actor has moved on with Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. And the videos of Shah Rukh Khan from the shoot location are going viral. Also Read - While Arjun Kapoor can't make chai, here's looking at Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood actors who are excellent chefs

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Kashmir for Dunki shoot; gets a warm Kashmiri welcome

Shah Rukh Khan's videos from Sonmarg are going viral. He is making headlines in Entertainment News for a lot of reasons. The actor was spotted at the Kalina airport just yesterday afternoon. He was leaving the city. Shah Rukh doesn't pose for the paparazzi and keeps a low profile. It seems late in the night yesterday, the Badshah of Bollywood landed in Kashmir. He was spotted arriving on the sets of Dunki in a car. His manager and close confidant Pooja Dadlani was also with him.

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan got down from his car, he was given a very warm welcome. He was draped with a shawl and presented with a huge bouquet of flowers. The actor graciously accepted the gifts and bowed to them as a Thank You gesture. There were a handful of people around him. The video seems to have been taken secretly by a fan. Another of Shah Rukh Khan walking with Pooja into his stay house is also going viral.

Watch the videos of Shah Rukh Khan from Sonmarg here:

Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Talking about Dunki, the film was announced in a funny announcement video which also featured the director Rajkumar Hirani. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan had some trouble pronouncing the name of the movie. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu. They have shot some scenes already. As per reports, the actor will be donning the ARMY uniform yet again. He played the role of an ARMY officer in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

In a recent report, it was said that Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for some special segments in Kashmir. Shah Rukh will reportedly essay the role of a stowaway migrant.