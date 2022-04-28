In 2017, had taken a train journey to promote his film . He had traveled from Mumbai to Delhi on a train. In between, at Vadodara station, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans and even threw t-shirts and smiley balls. However, a mishap took place. In a stampede-like situation, a man passed away. Later, a case was filed against Shah Rukh Khan. A private complaint was filed by Vadodara resident Jitendra Solanki in February 2017 at the magisterial court. Now, Gujarat High Court has granted relief to the actor. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat name plate costs a BOMB; one can buy a luxurious car with it [Exclusive]

In the FIR, Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly lodged under IPC sections 336, 337 and 338. As reported by The Indian Express, the Gujarat Court cited that 'the primary ingredient of offences punishable under IPC Sections 336, 337 and 338 and 304A is that the act concerned should be done rashly or negligently.' However, Shah Rukh Khan's acts cannot "be stated to be acts of a very high degree of negligence or recklessness", said the court.

Justice Kariel in his verdict stated that SRK's acts may have led to people getting excited but they were not acts of high degree of negligence. The justice observed, "The act on part of (Khan)… may have led to some of the members of the crowd getting excited but… such acts could not be stated to be consisting of a very high degree of negligence or recklessness… Furthermore the petitioner (Khan)… being an actor was promoting his upcoming movie… none of the said act could be termed as having any element of mens rea, which is an essential element to hold negligence as being an offence."

It has also been reported by the portal that the court observed that some other situations may have led to unruly behaviour of the crowd. Some international cricketers had also come to meet SRK and that the train stopped in place where Shah Rukh Khan's compartment was near the stairs and hence space was narrow.